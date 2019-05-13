 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

India To Host Syria, Tajikistan, DPR Korea In 2nd Edition Of Intercontinental Cup

Updated: 13 May 2019 21:15 IST

India won the first edition of the tournament after defeating Kenya in the final in Mumbai.

India To Host Syria, Tajikistan, DPR Korea In 2nd Edition Of Intercontinental Cup
Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India lift the trophy in the inaugural edition. © AFP

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday confirmed the participation of Syria, DPR Korea and Tajikistan in the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup, starting on July 7. The venue for the tournament is yet to be decided. The Blue Tigers come into the competition as defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in June 2018 by defeating Kenya in the final, courtesy a brace from Sunil Chhetri, the Hero of the Tournament. New Zealand and Chinese Taipei were the other two teams in the fray.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said the forthcoming tourney would be an "acid test" for the Blue Tigers ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begins in September 2019.

"The AIFF and its partner FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) have finalised an annual calendar for the men's national team. In June, the national team is scheduled to participate in the King's Cup in Thailand, where we play Curacao in our first match, and then either Vietnam or Thailand. These matches will hold us in good stead for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers," he said.

All the four teams will be playing each other in a round robin phase, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Football Team India Sunil Chhetri Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India thrashed Kenya 2-0 in the final to win inaugural trophy
  • The second edition will feature Syria, DPR Korea, Tajikistan
  • The tournament will start on July 7
Related Articles
Technical Committee Clears Igor Stimac As New India Football Coach
Technical Committee Clears Igor Stimac As New India Football Coach
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeje Lalpekhlua Recommended For Arjuna Award By AIFF
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeje Lalpekhlua Recommended For Arjuna Award By AIFF
AIFF Names Former Arsene Wenger Assistant Doru Isac As New Technical Director
AIFF Names Former Arsene Wenger Assistant Doru Isac As New Technical Director
Coach Needs To Make Sure That Everyone Is Happy In Team Says India Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Coach Needs To Make Sure That Everyone Is Happy In Team Says India Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Bhaichung Bhutia Puts To Rest Debate Surrounding India
Bhaichung Bhutia Puts To Rest Debate Surrounding India's Next Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.