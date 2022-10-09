Legendary Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said his account was hacked after he tweeted saying he was gay and then deleting the post within hours. Taking to Twitter, he had written in Spanish "I hope you respect me: I'm gay." Carles Puyol, who was his teammate for the national team and played for bitter rivals Barcelona, replied to him, writing "It's time to tell our stories, Iker." Both tweets are now deleted. Soon, Casillas issued his clarification, and also apologised to the LGBT community.

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community," Casillas tweeted.

Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

Casillas was an integral part of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup and two Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

A mainstay between the sticks for Real Madrid, he eventually moved to FC Porto after a drop in performances, and retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest in training.

He has 167 caps for Spain and he made 510 appearances for Real Madrid in a glittering career. He also appeared for Porto 116 times.