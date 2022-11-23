Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United reunion was trumpeted as the return of Old Trafford's prodigal son, but it ended on Tuesday in a divorce precipitated by his stinging tirade against the club. Two days ahead of Portugal's opening game at the World Cup, United said they were severing ties immediately with a player who was once the hottest property in football. The Portugal forward told Piers Morgan on TalkTV last week that he felt "betrayed" by the Premier League club and had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He also hit out at the club's US owners, the Glazer family, stating they care far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch. The 37-year-old even fired a broadside against former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, saying "they are not my friends" after recent criticism of him from the pair.

Now, Wayne Rooney, former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, has spoken about the superstar and the Premier League giants parting ways.

"I think it's sad to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I have said so many times, one of the best player of all time. To see it end with Manchester United, obviously as a former teammate and as a fan of Manchester United, it's really sad to see it end this way," Rooney told Sports 18.

"I think once everyone saw the interview he did with Piers Morgan and how he attacked the club, I think there was no option (but) for this to happen. It's a shame because he has been a servant to Manchester United."





The former England captain added that Ronaldo is still a very good player but not what he was when he was 23. "He is very good player. He is not the player that he was when he was 23. He is now 37. I still felt there was a part for him to play at Manchester United maybe not from the start but coming on (as a substitute). He obviously doesn't feel to accept that role and wants to continue his career elsewhere, so for the club, it's probably the best thing," Rooney explained. "It allows them to focus on the players who are there and want to be there, and for Cristiano, his focus will solely be on the World Cup and Portugal."

