Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri anticipated the day when the 'Blue Tigers' will take part in the FIFA World Cup and expressed hope that this moment will arrive soon. In an interview with FIFA, Chhetri said that the country would go mad when India qualifies for the FIFA World Cup. "The day that happens, the country will go mad. As an Indian, it's going to be one of the best days of my life. There are so many people like me who can't wait to see that day, and I just hope it comes soon for us," Chhetri said as quoted by ISL's official website. He further added that it will be humongous when the 'Blue Tigers' achieve the feat. Chhetri also said that he will never forget that moment in his life.

"It is going to be humongous. The anticipation and hope that it will bring to the entire nation are something that I know I will never forget in my life," he added.

India's leading goalscorer also added that he does not have long-term targets since his age is already 39, and by the time the upcoming FIFA World Cup begins, he will turn 42.

"Because I'm 39, I don't have long-term targets as far as me being on the pitch is concerned. I think about the next three months, and then the next three months, and then we see how it goes," he added.

While acknowledging his age, Chhetri further added that currently he feels great physically and can contribute to the team.

"Right now, I feel really good physically. I can see that I do contribute to the team, both for my country and my club. As long as I'm enjoying it, I will be here. I don't know how many days, how many months, how many years that will be. The day I stop enjoying, and the day I can't contribute, I will be done," he explained.

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup and has not come close to making it to the showpiece event. Since 1990, India have regularly participated in the qualifiers round of the tournament, but could never make it to the final round.

In the World Cup 2026 qualifiers round, India have drawn alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. The 'Blue Tigers' need to secure a top-two spot to advance to the next round.