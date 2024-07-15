Argentina captain Lionel Messi failed to control his tears after he picked up an injury during the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia on Sunday. The summit clash was filled with controversies as before the game, a large number of fans were made to wait outside the stadium, due to a security check. The match began after a lengthy delay of more than an hour. The first half of the game turned out to be really competitive as the 2022 World Cup winners could not break Colombia's defense as the match remained goalless in 90 minutes of play.

In the first-half, Messi picked up an injury after he was brought down by a Colombian defender. The medical rushed onto the field and quickly checked him. After a few minutes, he returned to the field but fate had other plans in store as he faced problem with the injured ankle again in the second-half.

This time, the medical staff took him off the field and he was replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez. As he left the field, Messi cried inconsolably as Argentina had to continue the summit clash without him.

LIONEL MESSI LLORANDO POR SU LESION, PRONTA RECUPERACION EN ESTO NO HAY COLORES pic.twitter.com/5uBa985RcP - REAL MADRID FANS (@AdriRM33) July 15, 2024

Lionel Messi in tears after being subbed out due to injurypic.twitter.com/gzZtbGmxLB - BO (@MutedBo) July 15, 2024

This game is presumably Messi's last appearance in a major tournament. On the other hand, veteran star Angel Di Maria announced the final match against Colombia to be his last game for Argentina.

Like Messi, Di Maria played through all the years of frustration for Argentina that ended with their 2021 Copa America triumph in Brazil and was then obliterated by the joy of the World Cup title in Qatar a year later.

Talking about the game, the match was delayed by 82 minutes in total due to a security issue after numerous ticket-less fans got inside the stadium, causing a mayhem.

In the first half, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez both failed to convert early chances as Colombia caused them plenty of trouble with their pressing-styled play.

(With AFP Inputs)

