In an all-explosive interview to journalist Piers Morgan, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on the state of affairs at the club and how his stay has become turbulent off late. He went on claim that the higher management of the club wants him out, and how he has no respect for the current manager Erik ten Hag. He also went on say that the Red Devils have made no progress after Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from the manager's role.

Earlier this year, former United star Wayne Rooney had criticised Ronaldo and urged him "to get his head down and work and be ready to play."

Ronaldo has not taken the criticism well, and he struck back at Rooney, saying he does not understand why the former England star criticises him so badly.

"I don't know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at high level," Ronaldo said in an interview with The Sun.

"I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true," he added.

It is no secret that Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window but he ultimately ended up staying.

He was even dropped from the squad after he refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

"I don't have respect for him (manager Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," said Ronaldo.

"I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal,, a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately," he stated further.