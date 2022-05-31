Liverpool might not have won the Champions League this season, but one cannot argue that the side had a remarkable run, facing just four defeats in 63 games across all competitions. The Reds managed to win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they finished at the second spot in the Premier League, only a point behind champions Manchester City. In the Champions League, the side faced a 0-1 defeat at the hands of La Liga winners Real Madrid.

The Reds' titles were paraded throughout Liverpool on Sunday and men's League Cup and FA Cup were on display. The city was in a festive mood and it was during the parade that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp met Calvin Harris.

When the boss met @CalvinHarris



Inside our 2022 Parade pic.twitter.com/kkKQsmFv4u — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 31, 2022

Calvin Harris was doing the DJ duties for the parade and when Klopp walked up to Harris, he said: "Good to see you, Hello. Have heard a lot about you. You a fan of Robbo (Andrew Robertson)?

To this, Harris replies: "Yeah". It was then that Klopp made a snarky remark, saying: "Don't know what it says about you really."

After this comment, both Klopp and Harris broke into laughter.

Promoted

Liverpool ended the season with 92 points in the Premier League while the champions Manchester City had 93.

In their last Premier League game of the season, Liverpool had defeated Wolves 3-1 while Manchester City outclassed Aston Villa 3-2.