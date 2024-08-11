The Indian men's football team aims to kickstart a new era as Spanish coach Manolo Marquez takes over as the head coach of the nation. Interestingly, Manolo will also continue to coach club side FC Goa alongside his national team role. However, just days into his new role, Manolo has made it clear that an improvement in mentality is necessary among the Indian players, also encouraging players to move out of the comfort of playing in India, and improving their skills abroad.

With qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup out of the question, Manolo targeted improvement in the level of the players. Speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment as India head coach, Manolo made a valuable recommendation to the Indian players.

"The level of Indian players can be better and can improve faster. Everyone knows my feeling - maybe some players don't like - that they are very comfortable playing in the Indian Super League (ISL). They are very comfortable in India," said Manolo.

"You will grow when you play abroad. I'm not saying the top level, like the Premier League or La Liga. If you play in one division where the opponents are the same or better than you, you will improve 100 per cent," he added.

Manolo sympathised with the need for comfort for his players, pointing out the example of FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan, who had spent an unsuccessful year abroad at Croatian club HNK Sibenik in the 2021-22 season.

"I understand that life is very good for most of them in ISL and it's difficult for them to go abroad. For example, Sandesh tried to do it in Croatia," he said.

Manolo put a lot of emphasis on increasing mental strength.

"In football, technique, tactics and physique is very important. But if this doesn't work (points to head), you cannot do anything, not only in football, but also your life," Manolo stated.

The Indian men's football team next play on September 9, 2024, in a friendly against Syria.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)