After dropping points at home last week against Osasuna, Real Madrid make a short trip to Getafe without star striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Benzema missed a crucial penalty as Osasuna held on to secure a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week. Los Blancos, however, defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League during midweek, and will hope to return home with three points from Getafe. A win would give Real Madrid the provisional top-spot, with leaders Barcelona hosting Celta Vigo on Monday

When will the Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga matchw will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will the Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga matchw will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

What time will the Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the will broadcast the Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

Promoted

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcaster)