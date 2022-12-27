One of the finest strikers in world, Robert Lewandowski has gotten off to a dream start since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer. The Polish striker hasn't had the sort of campaign he would've liked at Barca but on a personal level, he has been the club's primary source of goals. Returning to club football after the FIFA World Cup campaign with Poland, Lewandowski opened up on varied topics, including the possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi and the man he feels would be the 'favourite' to win the Ballon d'Or next year.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona forward admitted that Messi is the No. 1 candidate to win the Ballon d'Or next year, having won the World Cup with Argentina.

"Of course," Lewandowski said when asked if the Ballon d'Or winner has already been decided. "There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now he can enjoy it."

When asked if he wants to play alongside Messi before retiring, Lewandowski said it would be a dream for any striker to play with the Argentina star, considering the way he has transformed his game and become a playmaker.

"It's not up to me. Of course, we see that now he plays more like a 'playmaker', perhaps he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates although he continues to score them. But compared to other times, he is now the footballer that any striker would dream of playing alongside him," the Pole said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Teams Splash The Cash