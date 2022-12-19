Argentina's victory over France on Sunday saw them claim the World Cup for the third time, following triumphs in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the final at the Lusail Stadium, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time. Despite scoring a hat-trick, France's Kylian Mbappe's dream of winning back-to-back World Cups were shattered in the final.

Here is a list of all the award winners at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Golden Ball

Argentina captain Messi won the Golden Ball which is awarded to best player of the tournament. Messi, who scored twice in the final, took his tally of goals to seven. He also set-up three goals during the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi in the Golden Ball race, followed by Croatia captain Luka Modric in third.

Golden Boot

Mbappe was unlucky to finish on the losing side but took home the Golden Boot award, which is awarded to the leading goal scorer in the tournament. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final to win the award, ahead of Messi.

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez and France's targetman Olivier Giroud were both tied in the third spot, having scored four goals each.

Golden Glove

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. The 30-year-old shot-stopper, who plays his club football for Aston Villa, saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win.

Young Player Award

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez won the "Young Player" award for a breakthrough tournament. The Benfica midfielder, who has been linked with a few top clubs for a potential tranfer in the upcoming winter window, caught the attention of everyone in a 2-0 win over Mexico, where he came on as a second-half substitute and scored.

