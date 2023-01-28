Story ProgressBack to home
French Footballer Gets 30-Year Ban For Punching Referee
The 25-year-old player, who was not named by officials, was angry at being sent off while featuring for Entente Sportive Gatinaise in a local cup game on January 8
Image for representative use© AFP
An amateur footballer in France, described as a "fanatic", was on Friday banned from playing for 30 years for punching a referee. "The penalty is appropriate. These fanatics must not be able to set foot on a football pitch again. They have no place there," said Benoit Laine, president of the Loiret football district in central France.
The 25-year-old player, who was not named by officials, was angry at being sent off while featuring for Entente Sportive Gatinaise in a local cup game on January 8.
He punched the referee so hard that the official was signed off work for two days.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
The team was also kicked out of the tournament for the next two seasons.
Sponsored by Vuukle
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.