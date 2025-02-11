Bayern Munich face Celtic in Glasgow in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday knowing midfielder Jamal Musiala has added another string to his impressive bow -- consistency. Long known as a promising talent with a unique set of skills, Germany midfielder Musiala is now delivering regularly for Bayern. Still just 21, Musiala has established himself alongside Harry Kane as Bayern Munich's two most productive and reliable attacking outlets. If Bayern, the hosts of this season's final, are to get past Celtic and continue their bid to become the first team to win the European Cup in their home stadium since Inter Milan in 1964-65, Musiala will be a key figure.

15 goals in 29 games

Under Vincent Kompany, Musiala has paired creativity in the build-up with a knack for finding the back of the net.

With 15 goals in 29 games in all competitions this campaign, Musiala is one shy of his best mark, set in 2022-23.

Musiala's dependability this season has been crucial as several other Bayern attackers struggle for form.

While the ever-reliable Kane has 28 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, none of the experienced quartet of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry or Thomas Mueller have broken double figures.

The England-raised midfielder is not only scoring more than ever; his goals have come at crucial moments this season, turning games in his side's favour in Germany and in Europe.

Advertisement

Musiala scored the only goal against Benfica in the Champions League and away at St Pauli in the league, turning potential banana skins into hard-fought wins.

In Dortmund in November he scored an equaliser in the dying stages, while he came off the bench to hit a crucial brace against Heidenheim a week later.

That Musiala has managed all of this against the backdrop of ongoing contract negotiations shows his ability to focus in big moments.

Speaking with the Bundesliga website on Monday, Gnabry said the pressure of playing on the international stage for one of Europe's biggest clubs does not get to Musiala.

Advertisement

"He's a fun guy. Likes to be in a good mood, to enjoy things, to laugh a bit," Gnabry said of Musiala, while revealing he "always watches his own highlights -- that I can confirm".

Away day woes

Bayern have struggled away from home in Europe this season, losing to Barcelona, Aston Villa and Feyenoord by a combined total of eight goals to one.

Their only Champions League win away from the comforts of Munich came against Shakhtar Donetsk, who play in the German city of Gelsenkirchen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Celtic Park, where the hosts have not lost since December 2023, will be a hum of intimidation in the first Champions League knockout tie since 2012-13.

Musiala was only 14 the last time Bayern played in Glasgow, but some at the club know what to expect.

Coach Kompany played there for Anderlecht aged just 17 and called it "one of the loudest away games I have had in my career".

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said Friday "Celtic is a force at home... we're going there with great respect and we know what this stadium can radiate.

"It can lead to a special energy. We have to know what to expect -- a good team in a very enthusiastic environment."

"It's true we haven't been too impressive away from home, that's something we can definitely improve."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)