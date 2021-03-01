Story ProgressBack to home
Former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Others Arrested During Raid At Office
Police raided offices of Barcelona FC on Monday and carried out arrests only six days ahead of club's presidential elections.
Several arrests were carried out at Barcelona FC office on Monday.© AFP
Police raided the offices of FC Barcelona on Monday, carrying out several arrests just six days ahead of the club's presidential elections, a Catalan regional police spokesman told AFP. Spain's Cadena Ser radio said one of those arrested was former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October, along with CEO Oscar Grau and the club's head of legal services. But the police refused to confirm names, saying only "arrests are taking place" and adding that the operation was being run by officers from the financial crimes unit.
More to follow
