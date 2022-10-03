Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on Monday announced that he will retire from the sport after the 2022 MLS season. Gonzalo, who is currently playing for Inter Miami, has scored 12 goals in his last 14 games for the Herons. So far, Higuain has 26 goals and 14 assists in 64 appearances (54 starts) with Inter Miami. Born in France, Higuain made his professional debut for Argentinian side River Plate in 2005. 'El Pipita' then joined Real Madrid in 2007, before notching up 121 goals and 56 assists in 264 games.

In 2013, Higuain joined Italian side Napoli, before joining rivals Juventus in 2016.

After enjoying much success in Turin, Higuain spent the 2018-19 season on loan at AC Milan, scoring six times in 15 matches.

He then joined Chelsea for a six-month loan in 2019, netting five goals in 14 outings.

The former Argentina striker scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for his country, the fifth-most of any player in La Albiceleste history.

He was also part of Argentina's team which was beaten in 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

During his club career, Higuain won three LaLiga titles, three Serie A titles, a UEFA Europa League title, a Copa del Rey title, and three Coppa Italia titles, among others.