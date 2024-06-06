India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Indian fans will be emotional as their star captain Sunil Chhetri will be bowing out from international football after this match. Currently at the second spot in their group with four points, India will consolidate that position if they beat Kuwait. Afghanistan, who also have four points and play Asian champions Qatar simultaneously on Thursday, have a goal difference of minus 10 as compared to minus three of India and that is expected to decide which team goes through to the third round as second-place finisher in the group.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match -