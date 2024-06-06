Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match A Must-Win Game For India
FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: India will be squaring off against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Indian fans will be emotional as their star captain Sunil Chhetri will be bowing out from international football after this match. Currently at the second spot in their group with four points, India will consolidate that position if they beat Kuwait. Afghanistan, who also have four points and play Asian champions Qatar simultaneously on Thursday, have a goal difference of minus 10 as compared to minus three of India and that is expected to decide which team goes through to the third round as second-place finisher in the group.
- 17:48 (IST)India vs Kuwait LIVE: Chhetri's last gameThe 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri will hang his boots at the end of this match and would like to ensure that the team enters the final-18 stage of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time. The top two teams from nine groups of four teams each will go on to make the third stage. This round will decide FIFA's increased allocation of eight World Cup berths for Asia.
- 17:30 (IST)Hello folks!Emotions will run high when the talismanic Sunil Chhetri leads India out one last time in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on Thursday, hoping to propel his team into the next round as a parting gift after dominating the national football landscape for 19 years.
