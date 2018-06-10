2018 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Young Portugal Fan's Dream Come True

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 , Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was captured making a young national team fan happy. In a video that went viral, the boy ran towards the five-time Ballon d'Or holder, who was reportedly set to leave for the airport, to board a flight to Russia for the marquee football tournament. The 34-year-old evidently had already boarded the bus but he stepped down and hugged the child, who was in tears after meeting his idol. The boy then went on to take selfies with the forward and got his national team jersey autographed by the Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo, who bagged the FIFA Player of The Year trophy in 2017, went on to guide Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions Trophy titles. Ronaldo, however, will be aiming to win the world title for Portugal, who grabbed the Euro Cup in 2016 by defeating France in the final.

Meanwhile, Portugal arrived in Moscow on Saturday for the World Cup. The Ronaldo-led side will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Spain on June 15. The fixture is slated to get underway from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Ranked fourth in FIFA rankings, Portugal had the best finish in the World Cup in the year 1966 when they finished third. Meanwhile, in their last participation, the Portuguese saw a group stage exit whereas in 2010 they were eliminated in the Round of 16 and finished fourth in 2006.

Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2018:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham United), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)