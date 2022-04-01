FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Live Updates: The draw has begun with a performance of the theme song for the event. FIFA president Infantino has addressed the gathering and the trophy is on the stage, which was brought by France coach Didier Deschamps. The draw for this year's FIFA World Cup is taking place in the shadow of Doha's skyscrapers on Friday at Doha's Exhibition and Convention Center. Holders France are among the top seeds in Pot One. That will be comprised of the top seven nations in the FIFA rankings as well as debutants Qatar, at 51st one of the lowest-ranked teams at the World Cup but with privileged status as hosts. World number one nation Brazil, Belgium, Lionel Messi's Argentina, England, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are the other top seeds, with the latter benefiting from European champions Italy's absence. That also means Germany, after their surprise group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup, are the biggest name in Pot Two, which also contains the Netherlands and Croatia, runners-up four years ago. African champions Senegal, Japan and Robert Lewandowski's Poland are among the names in the third pot, and Canada will be in the fourth pot in their first appearance since 1986.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Live Blog

10:00PM: French national team coach Didier Deschamps is on the stage and he brings with him the World Cup trophy that his team won in 2018. Deschamps had won the trophy as captain of the French team in 1998 and was the manager in 2018.

9:56 PM: A video tribute being paid to football stars of the past who died recently. Argentine legend Diego Maradona, German goal machine Gerd Muller and Italian forward Paolo Rossi among those who were paid tribute.

9:50 PM: FIFA president Gianni Infantino addresses the gathering. He makes a plea for peace and asks for an end to conflict.

9:46 PM: Time for song and dance before the draw begins. The 2022 FIFA World Cup theme song 'Better Together' being performed by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha

9:40 PM: Famous Egyptian actress Sherihan is on stage and addressing the gathering

9:35 PM: The coverage has started and we are about to know the groupings

9:30 PM: We are just moments away from the start of the draw. It is a big moment for the teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the fans who will eagerly waiting to know which teams will their nation face in the group stages.

