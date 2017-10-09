FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Highlights: Penalosa Nets Twice As Colombia Beat India 2-1

Striker Juan Penalosa scored twice as Colombia handed India their second consecutive loss by beating them 2-1 in the group stage fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. A brace from Colombian Penalosa (49th, 83rd minute) helped the visitors seal their first victory and earn three points. For India, Jeakson Thounaojam (82nd minute) scored the lone and first ever goal for India in the quadrennial event.

Highlights Between India vs Colombia U-17 Football World Cup from New Delhi

21:54 IST: PENALOSA NETS TWICE AS COLOMBIA BEAT INDIA 2-1

21:50 IST: 5 minutes of added time. Can India equalise against Colombia?

21:37 IST: What a great a couple of minutes of football. India get the equaliser as Jaekson's header was right on target but concedes within seconds as Penalosa scores his second goal of the night. India 1-2 Colombia

21:35 IST: Great play by the Indians. Naorem gives it to Aniket, Ali again in the fray, gets the opportunity but he gives it away in the Colombian box. Couldn't get past the goal-keeper.

21:32 IST: India make their second change. Boris was clearly struggling, so he goes off and Nongdamba Naorem comes on with a little over 15 minutes of play remaining.

21:30 IST: Good ball for Penalosa again, Dheeraj saw the danger and came out of his position to clear the ball. Good presence of mind shown by the Indian goal-keeper.

21:28 IST: Good interchange of passes by the Colombians in the Indian half, keeping possession at the moment, trying to build an attack but the Indian defence, so far has done well to keep them away.

21:24 IST: So first change for India. Abhijit goes off as Aniket Jadhav takes the field.

21:20 IST: Ali does what the whole of India was hoping for. Hits the target with the ball at the back of the Colombian net but the assistant referee broke a million hearts by raising the off-side flag.

21:18 IST: Rahul almost got the equaliser for the hosts but his header is well wide of the post.

21:15 IST: Meanwhile Boris seems to be struggling as medics are on the pitch in order to take care of the player.

21:12 IST: Penalosa got the ball on the right side of the box and drills it into the top corner with his left foot. There is nothing Dheeraj could have done about that. Great finish.

21:11 IST: The deadlock has been broken as Colombia take the lead. Against the run of play the Penalosa has found the net. There is still a lot of time left in the match and there is no reason why India can't make a comeback. The hosts have done well so far.

21:08 IST: GOAL! Penalosa scores as Colombia take 1-0 lead against India.

21:06 IST: Komal, Lalengmawia, Shahjahan, Jitender, Aniket are seen warming-up.

21:03 IST: Boys are back on the pitch. The second half gets underway.

HT | #FIFAU17WC

Group A - New Delhi

0-0

Group B - Navi Mumbai

1-2 pic.twitter.com/yAwVZ2tlUd — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 9, 2017

20:45 IST: The referee blows the whistle and it is half-time. Both teams are locked at 0-0. Both teams have had their chances but India would certainly consider themselves unlucky here. Although Colombia had most of the possession, India should have been 2-0 up at half-time. Two golden chances missed by the hosts.

It's all square at halftime. Will India U17s find a winner in the second half?#BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL



-- pic.twitter.com/EvRyYkjpI4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

20:44 IST: Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant from Rahul. Another chance goes a begging. Hits the bar and India almost, almost there. So near yet so far. The hosts have had two brilliant chances in the first half but have failed to find the net.

20:44 IST: Three minutes added.

20:43 IST: India have been resilient here in the first half. Colombia still looking for their first goal of the tournament. So are the hosts.

20:42 IST: Great save again from Dheeraj again. The Indian goal-keeper is single-handedly keeping India alive in the match.

20:40 IST: Five minutes to go for halftime. Abhijit and Campaz both had chances for their respective teams.

20:38 IST: Campaz gets the header on target and almost breaks the deadlock. Dheeraj coming to the rescue for India once again as he has been all through out the tournament. Brilliant goal-keeping there. Probably the best save so far in the match. Keeps Colombia at bay.

20:34 IST: India have only had 30 percent possession so far but they have looked more than dangerous with their counter-attacks.

20:30 IST: Anwar has been in the thick of things for India in the first half. There is every possibility of an upset here. That's how good India has looked here at times.

20:28 IST: Ninthoi going on his own there but at the end it was too much of a task to take on the entire Colombian defence. India are creating chances here.

20:26 IST: Great defending by India. Anwar Ali throws himself and makes sure that there is no damage done. This has been a great first half so far with both teams looking to score.

20:24 IST: Jeakson brought down and the entire stadium is booing the Colombian player.

20:20 IST: Here comes India again. What could have been a good counter attack but a poor final ball by Ninthoi and the attack didn't materialise into anything constructive. At the end it was too much work for Ali.

20:17 IST: Colombia look a bit out of sorts here. India have taken them by surprise.

20:15 IST: What a chance for India! Abhijit almost scored for the home team. He was inches away from creating history. The best chance for the hosts in the match. Abhijit got a clear shot at the goal but failed to find the net. Lovely interchange of passes at the edge of the box from India. What a start it would have been for the Men in Blue.

20:13 IST: Campaz couldn't keep the ball in play. Throw in for India. Both teams have not had a clear opening so far.

20:11 IST: Columbia attacking from the right flank but India have so far been able to keep them away from their box.

20:08 IST: India have hardly had the ball in the opening minutes of the game.

20:06 IST: Colombia are playing possession football at the moment. Not letting the ball go off easily. India are playing the catching up game.

20:03 IST: Colombia take the first shot at goal but it is well off target.

20:02 IST: Colombia start off by taking early possession.

20:00 IST: Bright yellow for Colombia and India playing in light blue.

19:58 IST: It is time for the national anthems.

19:54 IST: We are just minutes away from the kick-off.

19:35 IST: India have made four changes and hopefully it will work for the home side.

19:32 IST: Jitendra Singh, Suresh Wangjam and Aniket Jadhav who were part of the first match doesn't find a place in the playing eleven. Namit Deshpande, Jeakson Thounaojam and Rahim Ali along with Boris will be seen playing for the home team today against Colombia.

19:29 IST: The move which has taken many by surprise is to bench Komal Thatal, who was India's best player in the last match.

19:20 IST: Colombia XI: Kevin Mier (GK), Andres Cifuentes, Guillermo Tegue, Thomas Gutierrez(C), Leandro Campaz, Luis Lopez, Juan Penaloza, Yadir Meneses, Gustavo Carvajal, Fabian Angel, Deyman Cortes

19:18 IST: With that win, USA are almost assured of a place in the next round. Now the fight is between India, Ghana and Colombia for the second spot.

19:16 IST: In the earlier match today, Ghana went down fighting against USA. Ayo Akinola scored the lone goal of the match.

19:12 IST: If India can pull off an unlikely victory, they will still be in contention for a spot in the next round.

19:08 IST: Both India and Colombia are yet to get off the mark, having lost their opening matches but India are placed last in the points table, courtesy goal difference.

19:05 IST: This probably will be India's best chance to make an impact in the tournament. Colombia have not quite got off to the start that they would have liked, having lost their first match against Ghana 1-0 and would be looking to make up for that defeat.

19:00 IST: Here is a look at the starting eleven of the Indian team.

18:58 IST: Hopefully the Indians can put up a better show. The fans will be expecting the same from their team.

Fans gather around near the stadium before they enter the JLN Stadium #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/5KrptolFRg — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

18:57 IST: Just like the first match, there will be a lot of support for the home team.

18:56 IST: Right-back Boris Thangjam after serving his suspension will be available for today's match with Rahul Kannoly likely to make way for him.

18:51 IST: Midfielder Komal Thatal, the best Indian insight on Friday against USA, wasted a chance in the second half when his lob was off target. India need to find the target if they have to entertain any hopes of going any further in the tournament.

18:50 IST: India improved their forward play after going down but despite some good passing, failed to find the killer ball. Hopefully the Indians can turn things around today.

18:46 IST: There is already a buzz around the stadium.

18:45 IST: As wishes pour in for the Indian team, here is a special mention.

. @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind ji wishes all the 24 nations with an extra slice for our colts. #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/QHzRo2sv9j — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

18:43 IST: Fans are turning up in huge numbers to support the India Colts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

18:42 IST: The Indians showed a lot of heart in the last match against USA but went down 0-3 at the end. There are a lot positives that the Men in Blue can take from their earlier match.

18:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between India and Colombia, straight from New Delhi.

Midfield lynchpin Suresh Singh felt India would need to improve their final pass, but an improvement in department would not be enough against Colombia's all-round superiority. The hosts would like to take some inspiration from Niger, another World Cup debutants, who kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a win over North Korea last night. If the African nation can, so can the Indians. Though it is easier said than done.