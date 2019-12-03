 
Footballer In Hijab Scores With A Difference, FIFA Calls It "Goal Of The Year". Watch Video

Updated: 03 December 2019 18:25 IST

A video of women in hijabs playing football had a comical turn and FIFA Women's World Cup saw the funny side.

Footballer In Hijab Scores With A Difference, FIFA Calls It "Goal Of The Year". Watch Video
FIFA Women's World Cup called it a "goal of the year". © Twitter

FIFA sent Twitter into a frenzy as it tweeted one of the videos sent by a fan on its official handle for FIFA Women's World Cup. In the nine-second-long video, a group of young women in hijabs were seen playing football. One young striker failed to find the back of the net as her shot looped over the bar, only to dip into the hoop of a basketball post directly behind the goal. Calling it a "goal of the year", FIFA Women's World Cup captioned the video on Twitter: "One of our followers sent us this, and asked us to make it our 'Goal of the Year.' Well...technically."

Within no time, fans flooded FIFA's post with heartwarming comments and one more such video came to surface.

"Good lord what a goal," commented a user.

"I love how they all fall about laughing...so much joy!!"

"Awesome! Congrats Girls!"

"That goal counts as 2 goals," opined another user.

In 2016, Jordan had hosted Under-17 Women's World Cup, a first major FIFA tournament after its decision to overturn the ban on hijabs in 2014.

Football
Highlights
  • FIFA shared video sent by a fan on its official handle for Women's WC
  • A group of young women in hijabs were seen playing football in video
  • One shot looped over bar, only to dip into the hoop of a basketball post
