FIFA sent Twitter into a frenzy as it tweeted one of the videos sent by a fan on its official handle for FIFA Women's World Cup. In the nine-second-long video, a group of young women in hijabs were seen playing football. One young striker failed to find the back of the net as her shot looped over the bar, only to dip into the hoop of a basketball post directly behind the goal. Calling it a "goal of the year", FIFA Women's World Cup captioned the video on Twitter: "One of our followers sent us this, and asked us to make it our 'Goal of the Year.' Well...technically."

Within no time, fans flooded FIFA's post with heartwarming comments and one more such video came to surface.

"Good lord what a goal," commented a user.

"I love how they all fall about laughing...so much joy!!"

"Awesome! Congrats Girls!"

"That goal counts as 2 goals," opined another user.

In 2016, Jordan had hosted Under-17 Women's World Cup, a first major FIFA tournament after its decision to overturn the ban on hijabs in 2014.