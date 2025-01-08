Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming, Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona will be hoping to put aside their patchy La Liga form as they take on Athletic Club de Bilbao in the first semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana. While Barcelona have qualified for the Supercopa after finishing second in last season's La Liga, Athletic qualified as a result of winning the Copa del Rey 2023/24. Barcelona will also hope to put off-field problems behind them, having been in the news for not being able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor with their first team squad. Barcelona narrowly won 2-1 when the two sides met in La Liga this season, but they will be without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the contest.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How To Watch:

When will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match take place?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match will take place on Thursday, January 9 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match be held?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match start?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

