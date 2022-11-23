Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United ended on an ugly note as his contract was terminated following a ‘mutual agreement' between both parties. The dramatic change in Ronaldo's fortune came following his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. The Portuguese forward had made some grave accusations against the Red Devils in the interview, prompting the club officials to take serious action. After the two parties went their different ways, it has been revealed that Ronaldo won't be getting any of the GBP 17 million that he was supposed to earn in the remainder of this season.

In usual circumstances, contract termination is followed by a compensation fee for the player from the club. But, nothing of that sort will happen in Ronaldo's case.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Manchester United bosses were keen to not give any pay-off to the 37-year-old after coming to the decision of releasing him, as he had ‘breached the contract'.

The report further claims that the lawyers for both parties -- Richard Arnold, the Old Trafford chief executive, and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes -- had held talks over the matter and it was decided that no pay-off will be involved.

United had a strong case in the matter, especially in reference to the recent developments where Ronaldo had spoken ill of the club in an interview and had also refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The problem for Ronaldo is that leading English and European clubs opted against moving for him in the summer transfer window despite his desire to leave Old Trafford.

They will likely be even more wary now, having witnessed his erratic behaviour.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently scored his 700th club goal, is a fading force yet still commanded a huge reported weekly pay packet at United of around £500,000 ($595,000).

He has reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich and has been linked with an emotional return to Sporting Lisbon, where he came through the youth ranks.

With AFP inputs

