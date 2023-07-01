Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is being retried on one charge of rape and one of attempted rape, has reportedly claimed, as per multiple British media outlets, that he had slept with 10,000 women. Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expired on Saturday, is accused of attacking the woman, aged 24 at the time, at his mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020. Accoring to reports in the BBC and The Guardian, Mendy allegedly raped a young woman then told her "it's fine, I've had sex with 10,000 women".

However, Mendy, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has denied both claims.

During his last trial which took place in January earlier this year, the jurors had failed to reach a conclusion on the two charges involving two different women.

After the end of his trial in January, the judge at the Chester Crown Court had told the jury of six women and six men that Mendy was found not guilty of the offences alleged by other women.

However, the judge had immediately set a new trial date of Monday, June 26, for the two counts on which the jury did not return a verdict.

Mendy, who is now a free agent, joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017. He has played 75 times for City, but his playing time was limited by injuries and a loss of form.

He has not played since August 15 2021 -- days before he was hit with an initial charge of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup in 2018.

(With AFP Inputs)