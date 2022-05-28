Jose Mourinho made history on Wednesday as he led AS Roma to their first ever major European trophy. Roma beat Feyenoord in the final to win the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal as Mourinho's team ran out 1-0 winners against the Dutch side. After the team returned to Rome, they went on a bus parade around the city to celebrate their triumph. And even before the parade began, Mourinho was in celebratory mood. The manager took on a new role as he was seen driving the parade bus in a lovely video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Jose Mourinho drives AS Roma parade bus after Conference League triumph

Jose Mourinho got to drive the Roma parade bus before the parade started pic.twitter.com/jEQS67N2Ck — J (@MourinhoPics) May 27, 2022

Mourinho was later seen waving at supporters and from the top of the parade bus as it drove past the Colosseum.

Mancini running across the pitch with mourinho in his arms and then Jose's coaching staff lift him up right after to throw him up pic.twitter.com/Aq6Q2feyzH — J (@MourinhoPics) May 27, 2022

Roma's win led to wild celebrations even after the match. Roma player Gianluca Mancini was seen picking Mourinho up on his shoulders and running to the fans on the pitch after the win.

José Mourinho | ROMA pic.twitter.com/ICoN8ASs8B — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 26, 2022

In the match, Italy international Zaniolo struck with a well-taken finish in the 32nd minute to earn Roma their first trophy of any kind since 2008 and cap a successful first season Mourinho in Rome.

Mourinho's team rode their luck, with Feyenoord having the lion's share of the play and twice striking the woodwork in the second half.

But they remained solid in the face of Dutch dominance and brought joy to one of Europe's most passionate and success-starved fan bases.

