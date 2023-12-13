Manchester City's fears that Erling Haaland could miss the Club World Cup later this month have been eased after Pep Guardiola revealed the Norway striker will return to training on Thursday. Haaland picked up a foot injury during a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last week that forced him to miss Sunday's 2-1 win at Luton. The attacker has not travelled with the City squad for a Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, with the holders already assured of their place in the last 16.

City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday before jetting out to Saudi Arabia to play in the Club World Cup for the first time.

Haaland has scored 19 goals in 20 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

"He'll be back (in training) I think Thursday. We'll see how he feels," said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference in Belgrade.

"I don't know (if he will play against Palace) right now. Next press conference I could be more precise about his conditions."

City will face either Mexican side Club Leon or Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semi-finals on December 19 with the final taking place in Jeddah on December 22.

