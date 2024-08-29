Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after winning 54 caps for England. The 33-year-old played a major role in helping the Three Lions become a force at major tournaments over the past six years. Trippier's sole international goal came in a World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia in 2018. He was also part of the side that reached back-to-back finals of the European Championship and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Interim England boss Lee Carsley is set to name his first squad later on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager in the aftermath of losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain last month.

"It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments," Trippier posted on social media.

"I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

"Thank you to all my team-mates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament."

England begin the post-Southgate era in the Nations League away to the Republic of Ireland on September 7 before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)