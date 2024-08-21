East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Live Streaming: East Bengal FC are facing Shillong Lajong in the second quarter-final of the Durand Cup. With 16 Durand Cup titles under their belt, the Red and Gold Brigade will face a well-oiled Lajong side, which managed to top Group F ahead of FC Goa with two wins and a draw. Seeking to avenge last season's final defeat against archrivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal will look to secure the silverware this time around. Carles Cuadrat will be happy to have all his foreign players available for the first time this season.

When will the East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final be played?

The East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final will be played on August 21, 2024.

Where will the East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final be played?

The East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final will be played in Shillong.

What time will the East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final start?

The East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final?

The East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final will be telecast on Sony Ten Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final?

The East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Durand Cup Quarter-Final will be live streamed on Sony LIV app

