East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: No Cleiton, Diamantakos





David was signed by East Bengal this summer, having played for Mohammedan Sporting Club last season.

East Bengal have fielded just three foreigners today, with club captain Cleiton Silva and new signing Dimitrios Diamantakso both on the bench. Instead, it is Indian striker David Lalhlansanga who is starting as the no. 9.