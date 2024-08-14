Story ProgressBack to home
East Bengal FC vs Altyn Asyr LIVE, AFC Champions League 2: Annaev Restores Parity vs East Bengal | EB 1:1 Altyn
East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League LIVE Updates: East Bengal will be squaring off against Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round match of AFC Champions League 2
East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2024-25© X (Twitter)
East Bengal FC vs Altyn Asyr, AFC Champions League 2, Live Score: East Bengal are drawing 1-1 against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round match of AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. From India, only Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have qualified for the tournament. However, East Bengal need to register a win over Altyn Asyr, in order to qualify for the group stage. East Bengal will be eyeing a return to Asian football for the first time in 10 years.
Here are the Live Updates Of AFC Champion League 2 preliminary match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr, straight from Kolkata:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:54 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: No Cleiton, DiamantakosEast Bengal have fielded just three foreigners today, with club captain Cleiton Silva and new signing Dimitrios Diamantakso both on the bench. Instead, it is Indian striker David Lalhlansanga who is starting as the no. 9.David was signed by East Bengal this summer, having played for Mohammedan Sporting Club last season.
- 18:37 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: East Bengal's starting XIHere is East Bengal's playing XI for the big game vs Altyn Asyr:
For the badge!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) August 14, 2024
For the nation! #JoyEastBengal #ACLTwo #EBFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/cFRJTUZU7K
- 18:32 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: Great transfer windowEast Bengal have had arguably the best transfer window of any ISL club. They've acquired three players from Kerala Blasters, including star defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh and star striker Dimitrios Diamantakos. They have also signed Spanish defender Hector Yuste, after he left Mohun Bagan, and roped in attacking midfielder Madih Talal from Punjab FC.
- 18:20 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: Anwar Ali joined East BengalEast Bengal head into this game on high spirits. The red and gold brigade have just completed the most controversial transfer of the Indian summer, snatching defender Anwar Ali from Mohun Bagan.Anwar, however, will not play today.
- 18:18 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: Rebranding of AFC Champions League and AFC CupThe AFC Champions League and AFC Cup were rebranded into the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Champions League Two ahead of the 2024-25 season.Sadly, there is no guaranteed or qualifying spot for Indian clubs to the AFC Champions League Elite. The only way to reach it would be to win the AFC CL 2, which has never been done before.
- 18:16 (IST)East Bengal ACL2 LIVE: The underlying desireThere will be another reason driving East Bengal on today. Their big Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan are already in the AFC Champions League 2 group stages, having won the ISL Shield, and East Bengal will be desperate to not let them have the bragging rights in the Asian stage.
- 18:12 (IST)
- 18:08 (IST)
Topics mentioned in this article
East Bengal Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.