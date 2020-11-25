Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at 60 in Argentina on Wednesday. "My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you..," Ganguly tweeted. Renowned as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, scoring one of the most famous goals in history in the process.

He scored 34 goals for Argentina in 91 matches. He also scored 259 goals in 491 matches in his club career, which included teams like Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.