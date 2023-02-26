Argentina greats Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are the best of friends, and it isn't a secret. Even though Aguero wasn't a part of the Argentina squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he got the opportunity to lift the trophy with his mates after the team's penalty-shootout win over France. However, Aguero's close-knit bond with Messi also means that the former gets to know of Messi's future plans before the general public does. As Messi's future gains traction among fans on social media, Aguero might have accidentally revealed a big secret.

Be it a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, a return to Barcelona, or even a Major League Soccer switch, a lot has been talked about Messi over the past few weeks. As per Aguero, however, Messi could go on to joy his hometown club Newll's Old Boys.

"He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's," Aguero recently told UOL.

Messi's former Argentina teammate, Maxi Rodriguez, however, intervened and laughed off the former Manchester City striker's suggestion.

"Kun is Kun," Rodriguez said of Aguero. "He can't keep quiet."

"We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let's wait and see what happens, we will not get ahead of the facts," he added.

Messi's current contract with PSG ends in 2023 but there's an option of an extension which is the topic of intense discussion at the moment. Whether PSG and Messi will continue for another year together or not, would likely depend on the club's achievements this season.

