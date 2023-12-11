Manchester United are currently not having the best of times. The side has lost two of its three Premier League games and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is surely feeling the pressure. The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League after seven defeats in their opening 16 games. In Champions League, Manchester United's future hangs by a thread ahead of Bayern Munich's visit to Old Trafford.

While there may be time to recover a place in the top four domestically, their need in the Champions League is urgent. Only victory against the German champions on Tuesday will give United any chance of progress to the last 16 and even then, they need FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw in their final Group A match.

United are fortunate to even have a shot at the knockout stages after a return of just four points from their opening five matches.

No English side has ever conceded as many as the 14 goals that Ten Hag's men have in five Champions League group games.

In the midst of this, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has taken an epic dig at the Premier League. Her instagram story said it all.

A series of high-scoring shootouts in Europe contrasts sharply with United's troubles to score goals in the Premier League.

Advertisement

"We are really inconsistent. We have the abilities to do it, but you have to do it every game and every third day," said Ten Hag after Bournemouth celebrated their first ever win at Old Trafford in style.

"I think as a squad we are not good enough to be consistent and we have to work as a squad to improve that."

No United forward has scored at home in the Premier League all season as Marcus Rashford's demise has contributed to his side's struggles.

Rashford scored 30 times in a career-best campaign for goals last season but has just two so far this season -- one of which came from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

The England international has exhausted Ten Hag's patience and been dropped for the last two games.

But Rashford could return against Bayern as his understudies have also struggled to shine.

Alejandro Garnacho has produced flashes of brilliance, though remains wildly inconsistent as can be expected for a 19-year-old winger.

Meanwhile Antony, who Ten Hag pushed to sign in a £86 million ($108 million) deal last year, has not scored in his last 25 matches.

with AFP inputs