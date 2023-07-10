Lionel Messi's switch from Paris Saint-Germain in France to Inter Miami in the United States of America has helped football expand its horizons to new territories. Though some of the legends of the game like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, etc. have alredy played in the USA, Messi's transfer to the MLS is practically unprecedented. As Inter Miami gear up to unveil Messi, the club's co-owner David Bekcham was himself seen whitening the teeth of Messi's gigantic mural.

Beckham's wife Victoria shared the video of her husband doing the paint job on Messi's mural ahead of the Argentine's big unveil.

"SOUND ON PEOPLE!!Is there nothing @davidbeckham can't do?? Only been in town a few days,he got straight to it!!Yes that is him whitening the teeth as we watch!!! X kisses from Miami!!! ", Victoria wrote on Instagram as she shared the video.

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, is expected to be joined at Miami by his former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets and the pair could be presented together.

The club recently appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino to take charge of the team.

Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21 against Mexican club Cruz Azul in the new Leagues Cup -- a tournament between top flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi said last month that he was moving to the Major League Soccer club after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to run out. "The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more," the club said in a press release, which did not mention Messi by name.

With AFP inputs