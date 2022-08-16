David Alaba scored with a stunning free-kick after coming on as a substitute, handing Real Madrid a 2-1 win against newly-promoted Almeria on the road. Alaba came on a second half substitute and curled a free-kick in off the upright, which was his first touch, after Luka Modric was fouled just outside the box. It was an important win for the defending champions who play their first three league matches away from the Santiago Bernabeu, which is currently undergoing renovation.

Watch: David Alaba Scores With His First Touch After Coming On As A Substitute

Carlo Ancelotti's side trailed 0-1 at half-time after Largie Ramazani scored past Thibaut Courtois in the sixth minute.

At one point it seemed that Real Madrid might be heading for a defeat.

However, Lucas Vazquez equalised in the 61st minute as he pounced on a loose ball in the area to score.

Vazquez had found the back of the net in the first half but his attempt was deemed offside.

Modric was then taken down outside the box by Rodrigo Ely, and Alaba, who was warming on the sidelines, took the responsibility and curled the ball past the Almeria goalkeeper.

"We had lots of shots on goal but once we got the first goal it made things much easier for us," said Ancelotti after the game.

"I am happy with the way the game went. We were not spectacular but there were lots of things to take into account, like the game on Wednesday and the heat."