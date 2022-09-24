Portugal face a tough trip as they travel to take on Czech Republic in a Nations League Group B match at the Sinobo Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were beaten 0-1 away at Switzerland in their last outing. With their final group game against Spain next week, Portugal eye a win away, before the Group deciding clash with La Roja in Braga. The 2019 Nations League winners are currently second in the group, a point behind Spain, who play Switzerland at the La Romareda in Zaragoza.

When will the Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will the Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Sinomo Stadium.

What time will the Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match?

The Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match?

The Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)