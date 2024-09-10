The No. 7 in football remains one of the most iconic in football. Several greats over the years have worn shirts with this number on the back. Though numbered kits in football started as a mark of the position a player plays, certain numbers became iconic, especially in attack, because of the heights players wearing those numbers went on to achieve. The No. 10 has famously been worn by some of the greats of the game like Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, etc. No. 7 also has a similar stature, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, George Best, etc. wearing it at Manchester United.

However, the No. 7 that Cristiano Ronaldo wore could've easily been No. 28, which was his original number when the Portuguese footballer used to play for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

What is the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey?

Ronaldo was only 18 years old when he came up against Manchester United in a friendly match in 2003. The young forward did exceptionally well, tormenting the Red Devils' defence and grabbing the attention of the legendary Manchester United managed Sir Alex Ferguson. Only a week later, Ronaldo was signed by the Old Trafford side.

Incidentally, Man Utd legend David Beckham had just left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid, a club Ronaldo would also go on to play for in the future. With the No. 7 shirt now vacant, Sir Alex decided to give Ronaldo the honour and also the responsibility of doing justice with the iconic jersey.

"I was petrified," Ronaldo said later, admitting that there was big pressure on him after wearing the No. 7 shirt. "I knew Beckham wore that shirt. But I took on the challenge and since then it has been my lucky number."

Ronaldo also wore the No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid, though he briefly had to settle for the No. 9 shirt. He had the same number at Juventus and during his second stint at Manchester United. Even at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo wears the same number.

In a way, the No. 7 has become synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo.