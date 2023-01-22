Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his debut for Al Nassr FC against Ettifaq FC in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday. Ronaldo, who signed for the Saudi Arabian club after terminating his contract with Manchester United, scored twice for Riyadh XI against PSG in his first appearance in the Gulf nation earlier this week. Al Nassr FC are a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad (31), with a match in hand. Ettifaq FC, on the other hand, are 10th with 16 points.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

What time will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be streamed live on Shahid app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

