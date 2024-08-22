One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a new step in his career. After ruling the game of football more nearly two decades, Ronaldo has decided to jump into the career of a content creator, taking the first step by launching his YouTube channel 'UR Cristiano'. Within the first couple of hours of announcing the launch his YouTube channel, Ronaldo shattered a 'world record' as he became the man to hit 1 million subscribers in the fastest time on the platform's history. Not just that, within 24 hours, the subscriber count of Ronaldo's YouTube account hit 10 million, another world record.

Ronaldo is already among the most followed personalities across social media platforms. He has 112.5 million followers on the X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on Wednesday on his social media accounts, announcing the start of his new journey.

A present for my family Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers! https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/keWtHU64d7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

Ronaldo marked the opening day of the channel with videos, including a teaser trailer, a fun quiz game with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The channel also featured a clip of the Portuguese footballer meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

The record of hitting the 10 million mark on YouTube was earlier held by Hamster Kombat, with the channel taking 7 days to reach the milestone. Ronaldo's channel has already went past the 12 million subscribers mark and continues to grow at a never-seen-before pace.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the veteran striker, who plays for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr at present, goes on to break several more records on YouTube in the days to come.