Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most popular athlete on Instagram. With over 600 million followers, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United is the undisputed King on the photo and video blogging platform. However, as one of his former teammates, Sergio Ramos, celebrated reaching 60 million followers milestone, Ronaldo couldn't resist indulging into banter. Ramos, who has also played with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-German, also had a splendid response up his sleeves on Ronaldo's attempt to troll him.

"We started in 2014 and - although it seems impossible - we are now 60 million strong," wrote Sergio Ramos, who has played with both Messi and Ronaldo at the club level.

Ronaldo couldn't resist mocking his former Real Madrid teammate and said: "You need another zero to catch me!' followed by a cry-laughing emoji."

Ramos also decided to revert back to Ronaldo, saying: "Don't be too confident Cris. Specialist in comebacks... minute 93 & more hahaha. By the way remember to participate, you have to use the #."

Ramos is presently a free-agent have left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2022-23 season. There have been rumours about him joining Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League or Messi in the Major League Soccer but the Spanish defender is yet to make up his mind.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is in his second season at Al-Nassr, a club in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese forward won his first trophy with the club a few days ago as his club defeated Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Messi, meanwhile, has been on a stunning goal-scoring run for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. His 9 goals in 6 games have played a crucial role in the team's Leagues Cup final progression.