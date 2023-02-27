Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is making new headlines everyday. The 37-year-old football icon, who recently joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr FC, scored a hattrick for his side during their Saudi Pro League match against Damac. At the end, Al-Nassr registered a thumping 3-0 win over Damac as both the sides failed to score a goal in the second half of the match. Apart from this, Ronaldo once again became the talk of town after he was spotted with boxing legend Mike Tyson during the fight between TV star Tommy Fury and American YouTuber Jake Paul on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Mike Tyson. pic.twitter.com/bZZxI94Y2D — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury beat American YouTuber Jake Paul on points Sunday in a boxing spectacle intended to boost Saudi Arabia's reputation as a top-flight fight destination. Despite suffering a knockdown in the eighth and final round of the cruiserweight contest, Fury won a split decision.

Talking about Ronaldo, his move from Manchester United to Saudi club Al-Nassr was filled with rumours and controversies. During the initial days of the transfer, there were reports of a dissent among the Al-Nassr players regarding Ronaldo becoming the club captain.

However, his teammate - Uzbekistani midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov - opened up about the situation inside the dressing room and explained the situation and team reactions around Ronaldo's appointment as skipper. He also made it clear that it was a simple decision for the team to accept the Portuguese superstar.

"It'd be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo. We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise," the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With AFP inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Is King Kohli The GOAT? For Fans, He's Among The Top