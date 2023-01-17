Cristiano Ronaldo's signature “Siiuuu” celebration has attained legendary status in the past few years, and it is imitated by millions of people across the world. The latest person to try out the celebration was Ronaldo's new Al-Nassr teammate's son, and his expert imitation left the Portuguese superstar in splits. Ronaldo has gained a massive popularity in Saudi Arabia since his big-money transfer to Al-Nassr and before his official debut, he decided to spend time with his new teammates and their families. Anderson Talisca's son, who is a Ronaldo fan, pulled off the celebration perfectly in front of the entire team.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the kid can be seen performing the celebration perfectly and that resulted in the dressing room breaking into laughter. The video was captured by Anderson Talisca's wife and Ronaldo can be seen smiling and talking animatedly with his new teammates.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption - “Thank you, legend. You are an inspiration.”

The transfer to Al-Nassr was surrounded by controversies as Ronaldo's stint with Manchester United ended following disagreements with manager Erik Ten Hag. The interview with TV personality Piers Morgan did not help the situation as both parties decided to terminate his contract.

While reports claimed that multiple European clubs were interested in securing his services, Ronaldo decided to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr for a multi-million-dollar deal. The Portuguese footballer is all set to make his debut in a friendly match against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

Featured Video Of The Day

How Have Hockey's Rules Changed?