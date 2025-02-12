Jude Bellingham snatched a stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League play-off tie Tuesday, while Paris Saint-Germain took command of an all-French clash with Brest. Erling Haaland's double -- his first goals in five appearances against Madrid -- looked to have secured Pep Guardiola's side a slender advantage, but instead the reigning European champions now go into next week's return leg in Spain as strong favourites to reach the last 16.

"It was a weird one. We played some of our best football of the season and ended up behind," Bellingham told Amazon Prime.

"I don't care what form City are in they are still an unbelievable team. It's always tricky to play against them and we finally took the chance at the end."

It is the fourth consecutive season City and Madrid have met in the knockout phase of the competition, with the winner in each of the past three encounters going on to lift the Champions League trophy.

City overcame a slow start at the Etihad and took the lead in the 19th minute as Haaland steered past Thibaut Courtois after Josko Gvardiol chested down a pass from Jack Grealish.

Vinicius Junior hit the crossbar for Madrid before City defender Manuel Akanji did likewise with a header, while Haaland was denied a second goal right after half-time when his deflected shot came back off the woodwork.

Madrid equalised on the hour after the City wall blocked a free-kick, with Dani Ceballos clipping the ball back into the area where Mbappe's mishit volley looped into the net after coming off his shin and leaving Ederson stranded.

City regained the lead 10 minutes from time as Haaland stuck away a penalty after Phil Foden was clattered by Ceballos.

But former City player Brahim Diaz levelled for Madrid in the 86th minute after a dreadful kick by Ederson, and Bellingham punished the hosts for more suspect defending as the England midfielder struck the winning goal at the death.

"I don't know how to put it into words straight away, it's so raw and frustrating for everyone," said City defender John Stones.

"It's a feeling of anger and frustration," he added. "We need to see games out better. We need to step up when these bad moments happen."

Unstoppable Dembele

In France, Ousmane Dembele continued his sensational goalscoring form as he netted twice for PSG in a 3-0 win over Brest.

Vitinha stroked home a penalty awarded after a VAR review for a handball by Brest midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou.

Brest, playing an hour away in Guingamp because their own stadium does not meet UEFA requirements, twice went close to levelling against the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.

Abdallah Sima powered a header against the post and Achraf Hakimi brushed the other upright when attempting to knock the ball behind for a corner.

Dembele grabbed PSG's second on the stroke of half-time, sweeping past Marco Bizot at his near post after a masterful team move.

The France international scored again via the aid of a deflection midway through the second half, giving him 18 goals in his last 11 outings.

"Ousmane is full of confidence just now. He was good in 2024 and he is even better in 2025," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Juventus won 2-1 at home to PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their tie in Turin.

US international Weston McKennie blasted Juventus ahead in the first half before Ivan Perisic levelled for the Dutch side.

Samuel Mbangula thumped in from close range to win the game for Juventus in the 82nd minute.

Borussia Dortmund are on the cusp of the last 16 after winning 3-0 away to Sporting Lisbon.

Serhou Guirassy's towering header gave the German side the lead on 60 minutes and Pascal Gross turned in a second for last season's Champions League runners-up.

Karim Adeyemi's late third sealed a first win for new coach Niko Kovac, who was appointed at the end of January after the dismissal of Nuri Sahin.

