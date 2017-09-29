 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Has A 'New Animal' And It's Worth An Eye-Popping USD 3 Million

Updated: 29 September 2017 11:19 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled the latest addition to his amazing collection of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo Has A 'New Animal' And It's Worth An Eye-Popping USD 3 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to unveil his new supercar. © AFP

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has a fleet of exquisite cars and the Real Madrid icon has added another "animal" to his collection. Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a video of his new Buggati Chiron, priced at a whopping USD 3 million. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen driving his new Buggati with son, Cristiano Jr, giving him company in the passenger seat. "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. Chiron which is seen as a successor to the Buggati Veyron, the one-time fastest car in the world, has been personalised for the former Manchester United forward and features a CR7 logo on the headrests.

Ronaldo unveiled the latest addition to his amazing collection of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real Madrid.

 

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The 32-year-old is already well-versed with what a Buggati offers, having already owned the Veyron but the Chiron could be the most expensive of the lot.

In February this year, Ronaldo had also featured in Bugatti's promotional video for the Chiron.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored twice on his 400th Real Madrid appearance as the Champions League holders defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo, without a goal in his last two outings following his return from a five-match domestic ban, took his Real haul to 411 on what was also his 150th career appearance in Europe.

Topics : Real Madrid Manchester United Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo unveiled his new car with an Instagram post
  • Ronaldo shared a video of him driving his new Buggati Chiron
  • The Chiron is priced at a whopping USD 3 million
Related Articles
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Marks Milestone, In-form Harry Kane Fires Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Marks Milestone, In-form Harry Kane Fires Tottenham Hotspur
Cristiano Ronaldo's Slow Start Sparks Ballon D'Or Race
Cristiano Ronaldo's Slow Start Sparks Ballon D'Or Race
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 2 1 11
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 9
8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 9
9 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 8
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.