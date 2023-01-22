Cristiano Ronaldo met with Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in Riyadh and both posted pictures of a face-off. The duo was seen facing off in a video released on Instagram and moments later, both of them burst into laughter. While Ronaldo has recently made a sensational big-money move to Saudi club Al-Nassr, Ngannou is a free agent after he decided to not sign a new contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ngannou was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship after refusing to renew his contract and he is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in the world of MMA.

Ronaldo decided to move to Saudi Arabia following a public fallout with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese footballer agreed to terminate his contract with United following an interview with TV personality Piers Morgan and was offered an Al-Nassr contract worth more than 200 million euros. He made his debut for the club in a friendly match against Lionel Messi's PSG.

Although Al-Nassr were beaten 4-5 by the French champions, Ronaldo emerged as the Player of the Match with two goals to his name. The first one came from the penalty spot to equalise in the 34th minute and the Portuguese superstar scored once again late in the first half to double his tally.

Messi also had his name on the score sheet with the opener for PSG early in the encounter.

On the other hand, Ngannou became the first reigning UFC champion to leave the company since BJ Penn in 2004. The fighter allegedly had differences with the company regarding sponsorship and health insurance rules which resulted in both parties deciding on not finalising a new contract.

