Argentina vs Colombia Live Streaming Copa America Final: Argentina will be going up against Colombia in the summit clash of Copa America on Monday (IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida. Lionel Scalonii's are searching for a third straight major tournament win and for a record 16th Copa America title while Colombia are hoping they can win the continental crown for just the second time. Colombia are unbeaten in their last 28 matches, with 25 of those results coming since Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo took charge of the team.

Colombia captain James Rodriguez leads the tournament with six assists, the most in a single Copa America since data started being tracked in 2011 and surpassing his counterpart Lionel Messi's five in 2021.

Argentina Probable Starting XI: (4-4-2); E. Martinez (GK); Tagliafico, L. Martinez, Romero, Molina; Mac Allister, Enzo, De Paul, Di Maria; L. Martinez, Messi (C)

Argentina Probable Starting XI: (4-2-3-1); Vargas (GK); Mojica, Sanchez, Cuesta, S. Arias; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, James (C), J. Rias; Cordoba

When will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match take place?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match will take place on Monday, July 15 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match be played?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida.

What time will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match start?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Final match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Semi-Final match?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Semi-Final match will not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Semi-Final match?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America Semi-Final match will not be streamed in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)