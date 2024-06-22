CONCACAF said Friday it will investigate online racist abuse directed at Canadian player Moise Bombito following his team's tournament-opening Copa America defeat to Argentina. Bombito was subjected to online abuse in the wake of Canada's 2-0 loss following an incident late in Thursday's game in Atlanta where he tackled Argentina star Lionel Messi. Replays showed the 24-year-old Colorado Rapids player sliding in on Messi and making heavy contact with the Inter Miami player's ankle.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, issued a statement in support of Bombito and Canada following the abuse.

"We stand with Canada Soccer in condemning the disgraceful social media posts aimed at Moise Bombito," CONCACAF said. "Racism has no place in our sport or in society."

CONCACAF said it was working with South American football's governing body CONMEBOL to pinpoint the accounts responsible for the abuse.

"We are now working with the federation and with our colleagues at CONMEBOL and FIFA to seek ways to investigate the accounts which posted racist material," CONCACAF said.

"We will continue to use our reach to promote unity and respect."

