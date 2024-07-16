Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun was arrested in Miami during an incident at Sunday's Copa America final, according to a police report issued on Monday. A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun was arrested on charges of "assault on officer/employee" on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. There was chaos as spectators stormed the gates at the home of the NFL Miami Dolphins, with people pushed to the ground and people trying to sneak into the stadium through huge air conditioning ducts and the start delayed by 80 minutes.

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final with a goal in extra time by Lautaro Martinez.

Jesurun, 71, was not allowed to enter the field with his son and other family members after the contest for the awards ceremony, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported.

Jesurun's son confronted a security guard who denied them access.

Ni Ramón Jesurun, presidente de la Fedefútbol, se salvó del desastre logístico y de organización de la Copa América. En este video de @FOXSportsMX se ve al dirigente en medio de un altercado con el personal de seguridad. Quizá esta fue la razón de su ausencia en la premiación. pic.twitter.com/pDDOBRtBFy — WillyRodríguez (@WillyRodri13) July 15, 2024

Jesurun, a vice president of regional governing body CONMEBOL, also participated in the dispute before police officers intervened, according to the newspaper.

Miami-Dade police said in a statement there were 27 arrests and 55 ejections from the stadium at the match.

"I'm very proud of our officers' response to a volatile situation and for their hard work in keeping our community safe as well as our law-enforcement partners who provided key support," police director Stephanie Daniels said.

"As part of the full analysis of last night's game, we will review protocols set in place to ensure an orderly, safe and secure environment for all future events."

South American football governing body CONMEBOL said in a statement it suggested procedures to security organizers that were not used.

"Fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed the normal access of the people who did have them, which slowed down the entry and determined the closing of doors," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the authorities of the Hard Rock Stadium, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation.

"In addition to the provisions determined in said contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures tested in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.

"We regret that the acts of violence produced by malicious people have tarnished a final that was ready to be a great celebration of sport."

