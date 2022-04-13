Sometimes, in football, emotions do take over the players, team management and even the fans. The intensity levels increase which sometimes get the better of the individual involved, giving rise to unwanted scenes on or off the field. Such an incident took place in a quarter-final match of the Campeonato Capixava tournament at the Estadio Municipal Zenor Pedrosa Rocha stadium between Nova Venecia and Desportiva when Desportiva's head coach Rafael Soriano was immediately sent off after he headbutted a woman referee on the field.

A video surfaced online which showcased how an animated Rafael hit the refree on the nose with his head.

Watch: Football coach headbutts woman referee, gets sent off

New low in football: Brazilian manager Rafael Soriano of 5th tier Brazilian club Desportivo Ferroviaria, headbutting a lineswoman pic.twitter.com/TPdXMCq6Qo — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 11, 2022

Coach Rafael had stormed on to the pitch against a decision of a referee as soon as the half-time whistle was blown. This gesture earned him a yellow card.

The warning also didn't go well with Rafael as he released the tension on Marcielly Netto, the lineswoman, who had come in between to release the tension.

Promoted

A club statement was later released condemning the act of violence by Rafael and it stated that the club had parted ways with the coach.

The match ended in Nova's favor as they won the second leg of the quarter-final 3-1 which resulted in having an aggregate of 5-1 over the course of the two legs.