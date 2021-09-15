With fans expecting Lionel Messi to make his UEFA Champions League debut, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Club Brugge in their Group A opener at the Jan Breydel Stadium. The former Barcelona already made his debut for PSG in a Ligue 1 game at Reims, where he featured for only 24 minutes. He is expected to make his full club debut against PSG's upcoming UCL opponents. The Ligue 1 giants are also without Marco Verratti, who picked up an injury during the World Cup qualifier window with Italy. PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for three points, with Messi expected to start with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Where will the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match be played?

The Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

When will the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match be played?

The Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match will be played on September 16 (IST).

What time will the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match begin?

The Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match?

The Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Club Brugge vs PSG Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)