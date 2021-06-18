Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital having undergone a "successful operation" after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Friday. Doctors had said Thursday that Eriksen, 29, would have a heart defibrillator implanted that can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders. "The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances," Eriksen said in a statement.

More to follow...