Amid the conflicting reports regarding the rescue of Ghanian international footballer Christian Atsu from the rubble of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, his agent Nana Sechere has revealed that his whereabouts are yet to be confirmed. Former Newcastle midfielder Atsu had joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor in September, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday's massive quake. Earlier, reports had emerged that the footballer was recued and was undergoing treatment in hospital, however, the statement of his agent contradicts it.

"Following yesterday's update from the club that Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts," said Sechere on Twitter.

"As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.

"Official updates will be provided as more information comes to light. Please respect the families privacy during this harrowing time, and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news as this will only hamper the search efforts for Christian.

"Thank you for all your prayers and support."

Following yesterdays update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts. As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian. pic.twitter.com/WKteG3l4cp — Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 8, 2023

The Ghana Football Association had earlier expressed its delight on the news of Atsu being rescued.

Meanwhile, Ghana's ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio, had said that Atsu was found, quoting the head of the Ghana association.

The statements though did not say when Atsu was extracted from the debris, and gave no details about his condition.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday as people were sleeping. Freezing weather has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the more than 5,600 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses.

(With AFP Inputs)

